Fitch Rates Element Leasing 'B+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based Element Leasing (EL) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B+'. The Outlooks are Stable. A Short-Term Foreign Currency of 'B' has also been assigned. KEY RATING DRIVERS The IDRs of 'B+' reflect EL's intrinsic creditworthiness. Although the company benefits from close connections with Basic Element (three out of six members of EL's board are