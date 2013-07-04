China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
ATHENS, July 4 Total credit in Greece shrank 5.4 percent year-on-year in April, with the pace of decline slowing from the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday. Credit extended to the government fell 16.4 percent in April after a 17 percent drop in the previous month. Lending to businesses and households shrank 3.4 percent compared to a 3.5 percent contraction in March. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC Total credit -5.4 -5.8 -7.1 -5.4 -4.9 Credit to public sector -16.4 -17.0 -18.7 -10.9 -7.9 Credit to business, hholds -3.4 -3.5 -3.9 -4.0 -4.0 ----------------------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.