ATHENS, April 11 Total credit in Greece shrank 5.5 percent year-on-year in January, with the contraction pace slowing from the previous month, central bank data showed on Friday. Credit extended to the government fell 13.9 percent after shrinking by 18 percent in December, the Bank of Greece said. Lending to businesses and households also declined, by 4.0 percent compared to a 3.9 percent decline in December. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG Total credit -5.5 -6.0 -7.6 -7.9 -7.6 -7.5 Credit to public sector -13.9 -18.1 -27.1 -28.6 -27.3 -27.2 Credit to business, hholds -4.0 -3.9 -3.8 -3.9 -3.9 -3.9 -------------------------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)