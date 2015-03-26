ATHENS, March 26 Total credit in Greece shrank
1.3 percent year-on-year in January, with the pace of decline
slowing from the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on
Thursday.
Credit extended to the government rose 8.6 percent after
rising 7.3 percent in December, the central bank said. Lending
to businesses and households declined by 2.9 percent, from a 3.1
percent drop in December.
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG
Total credit -1.3 -1.7 -2.9 -3.7 -4.3 -4.5
Credit to public sector +8.6 +7.3 -1.7 -7.0 -9.9 -11.2
Credit to business, hholds -2.9 -3.1 -3.0 -3.2 -3.5 -3.5
-----------------------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)