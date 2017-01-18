ATHENS, Jan 18 Total credit in Greece's banking
system contracted 1.0 percent year-on-year in November after
shrinking by 1.3 percent in the previous month, Bank of Greece
data showed on Wednesday.
Credit extended to the government rose 1.0 percent after a
0.2 percent increase in October, the central bank said. Lending
to businesses and households declined 1.3 percent after a 1.6
percent drop in October.
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) NOV OCT SEPT AUGUST JULY
Total credit -1.0 -1.3 -1.8* -1.6 -1.7
Credit to public sector 1.0 0.2 -3.0 -1.3 -2.3
Credit to business, hholds -1.3 -1.6 -1.6* -1.7 -1.6
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: Bank of Greece
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)