ATHENS Feb 29 Bank lending to Greece's
private sector contracted further in January as austerity
measures and a drawn-out recession continued to sap demand for
loans, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
The Bank of Greece said credit shrank 3.3 percent
on an annual basis in the first month of the year, with the pace
of the decline picking up slightly from December, when it
contracted 3.1 percent.
Years of recession and tighter credit conditions are eating
into the borrowing that once fuelled consumption and economic
expansion in Greece, now struggling to emerge from a debt crisis
that has brought the country to the brink of bankruptcy.
Bank credit to households and private non-profit
institutions shrank 4.1 percent in January after a 3.9 percent
drop in December. Credit to businesses dropped 2.6 percent after
a 1.8 percent drop the previous month.
Greece's economy is expected to stay in recession for a
fifth consecutive year in 2012 after a 6.8 percent slump last
year.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)