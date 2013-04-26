ATHENS, April 26 Bank lending to Greece's
private sector contracted in March but at a slower pace compared
to a month earlier, central bank data showed on Friday, as
tighter credit conditions and a protracted economic slump sap
demand for loans.
The Bank of Greece said credit shrank 3.5 percent
on an annual basis in March, with the pace of the decline easing
from 3.9 percent in February.
Bank credit to the private sector has been contracting since
2011, aggravating the country's worst postwar economic crisis.
The economy is in its sixth year of recession as fiscal
austerity to repair public finances continues to take a toll.
The cumulative 2008-2013 decline in economic output is seen
at about a quarter. The government projects the economy will
start recovering in 2014 with banks providing more funding after
their recapitalisation is completed next month.
The central bank said credit to households and private
non-profit institutions shrank 3.6 percent in March after a 3.8
percent drop in the previous month. Credit to businesses
declined 3.6 percent after a 4.3 percent drop in February.
