ZURICH Jan 24 Greece's private creditors want an orderly management of the country's debt situation and all parties need to cooperate to solve the crisis, said the chief negotiator of the group leading private sector talks.

"It's important that all parties recognize how much we have at stake and work together and cooperate to find a solution," said Charles Dallara, who negotiates in the name of private bondholders through the International Institute of Finance.

Euro zone finance ministers rejected as insufficient an offer made by private creditors to help restructure Greece's debts, sending negotiators back to the drawing board and raising the threat of Greek default.

Dallara said it was important that all parties honoured an agreement struck between euro zone leaders and private banks and insurers on Oct. 27 to accept a 50 percent loss on the notional value of outstanding Greek bonds in exchange for new instruments.