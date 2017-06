LONDON/ATHENS Jan 19 Talks between Greece and its creditors are proceeding, but much more progress is needed before a bond swap to reduce the country's towering debt pile is reached, three sources close to the talks said.

Greece and its international lenders offered a coupon on the new bonds just over 3.5 percent on Wednesday, but the bondholders rejected that offer as too low, one of the sources said.

The creditors were instead angling for a coupon of at least 4 percent, this source said.