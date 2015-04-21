AMSTERDAM, April 21 The head of the Eurogroup said on Tuesday that he expects Greece and its creditors to strike a new deal in the coming weeks and warned that its exit from the eurozone would lead to instability.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem said Greece must meet its obligations and agreements if it wants to remain in the eurozone, but a Greek exit of the eurozone is "not an option." (Reporting By Toby Sterling)