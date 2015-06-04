GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
AMSTERDAM, June 4 Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday that the differences between Greece and its lenders are "still quite large" and that Athens is expected to present alternatives within days.
Talks that concluded in Brussels hours earlier were "successful in narrowing down the remaining issues", Dijsselbloem said on the sidelines of a conference in Amsterdam.
He warned that Greece risked making a deal impossible if it excluded too many areas of reform, adding that changes to pensions were still being discussed. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:45 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: Road Transport Min