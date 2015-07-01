(Adds)
The Hague, July 1 Eurogroup head Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said the euro zone's finance ministers will discuss
a proposal sent by Athens, but he sees "little chance" of
progress after comments by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
Less than 24 hours after Tsipras told creditors in a letter
he would accept their bailout offer if some conditions were
changed, he said in a public address that Greece was being
"blackmailed". [ID: L8N0ZH0TT]
"We will talk about the proposals, but with that last speech
I see little prospect of progress," Dijsselbloem told
journalists.
Speaking about plans to holds a referendum about bailout
terms, Tsipras told the Greek people: "A 'No' vote is a decisive
step towards a better agreement that we aim to sign right after
Sunday's result."
His comments appeared to fly in the face of warnings from
European partners that the vote was effectively a vote on
whether Greece stays in the euro, or return to the drachma.
"Naturally, we'll take his most recent remarks into
consideration, and his new position, which is actually a
repetition of the message 'no to the Eurozone'," Dijsselbloem
said ahead of a conference call with his euro zone counterparts.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt Writing by Anthony Deutsch;
Editing by Larry King)