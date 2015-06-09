BRIEF-First NBC receives letter from Nasdaq regarding delisting
* First NBC Bank Holding Co says trading of First NBC's common stock will be suspended at opening of business on May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, June 9 The head of the Eurogroup said on Tuesday that Greece and its creditors were not yet on the verge of a deal to resolve Athens' cash crunch.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem also said in a televised interview with Dutch RTL Nieuws that it was not certain whether Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would meet the French and German leaders in Brussels on Wednesday.
"I've heard a lot of optimism from the Greek side, and it's an underestimation of the complexity of what's being asked of them," Dijsselbloem said.
WASHINGTON, May 1 The bipartisan U.S. congressional deal on nearly $1.2 trillion in federal spending that would avert a government shutdown had the fingerprints of Democrats all over it even though Republicans control Congress and the White House.