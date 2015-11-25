ATHENS A 36-year-old Cuban man has been arrested in Greece in connection with the theft of dozens of modernist art works from Havana's National Museum of Fine Arts, Greek police said on Wednesday.

The heist, believed to be the largest ever at the museum, was confirmed in February last year by Cuban officials. Most works were by Cuban artists and several by acclaimed Cuban painter Leopoldo Romañach.

Greek police said the man, who was arrested in the Koropi district east of Athens on Monday, was thought to be the main suspect of the theft of 71 pieces.

"He was probably in Athens looking for buyers," a police source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The man, against whom Cuba had issued an international search warrant, will appear before the prosecutor in Athens on Thursday before he is extradited, the police official said.

