ATHENS, May 23 The Bank of Greece released the following data on Wednesday on the country's current account balance in March. Year-on-year, the current account gap shrank 17.3 percent to 2.13 billion euros. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2012 2011 March -2.134 -2.579 February -1.099 -1.881 January -1.492 -2.757 Year-to-March -4.725 -7.217 2011 2010 December -2.172 -1.819 Year-to-December -21.070 -22.976 ------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece