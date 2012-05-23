BRIEF-Anterra Energy says Pricewaterhousecoopers appointed to effect sale of assets
* Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc appointed by court of queen's bench of Alberta as receiver and manager of assets of company
ATHENS, May 23 The Bank of Greece released the following data on Wednesday on the country's current account balance in March. Year-on-year, the current account gap shrank 17.3 percent to 2.13 billion euros. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2012 2011 March -2.134 -2.579 February -1.099 -1.881 January -1.492 -2.757 Year-to-March -4.725 -7.217 2011 2010 December -2.172 -1.819 Year-to-December -21.070 -22.976 ------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece
* Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. Llc reports 10.27 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of May 31, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r6XBoK Further company coverage: