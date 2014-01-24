ATHENS Jan 24 Strong spending by foreign
tourists helped Greece's current account balance turn to a
surplus in the first 11 months of last year, putting the
battered country on track for its first such surplus since
joining the euro over a decade ago.
With domestic demand, investment and industrial output hurt
by searing budget cuts, tourism has become the main growth
driver for the euro zone's worst-performing economy, which is
expected to recover mildly this year.
Tourism receipts, the country's biggest foreign-currency
earner, slipped 1.5 percent year-on-year to 191 million euros
($261.30 million)in November but total revenue in the 11 months
of 2013 grew 15 percent to 11.83 billion euros, helping to
generate a current account surplus of 1.46 billion euros.
One of its twin deficits alongside the budget deficit,
Greece's current account gap had ballooned to 15 percent of
gross domestic product in 2008 before its debt crisis exploded.
The latest data shows Greece is likely to top the
International Monetary Fund projection of a current account
deficit of 0.8 percent of national output in 2013, fuelled by a
fall in imports.
"The big adjustment in closing the gap has been achieved and
we expect the balance to stabilise this year," said Eurobank
economist Nikos Magginas at National Bank.
"Tourism should have another good year and economic recovery
may see the decline in imports slow down," he said.
Athens expects the battered economy will grow by 0.6 percent
this year after a six-year contraction which has shrunk it by a
quarter.
The tourism industry has forecast a 10 percent rise in
tourism receipts for 2013 to 11 billion euros, as hoteliers and
restaurant owners cut prices and upgrade services to weather the
crisis and lure more visitors.
A broader mix of visitors - including those who stay longer
and spend more on average, such as Russian tourists - is also
helping.
($1 = 0.7310 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa
Babington/Jeremy Gaunt)