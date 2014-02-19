ATHENS, Feb 19 Greece achieved a current account surplus in 2013, for the first time since official data began in 1948, central bank balance of payments figures showed on Wednesday. The country posted a current account surplus of 1.24 billion euros ($1.71 billion) in January-December last year, compared to a deficit of 4.62 billion in 2012, helped by strong tourism revenue, the Bank of Greece said. Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner, rose 16 percent year-on-year to 169 million euros in December, bringing total revenue in the full-year of 2013 to a record 12 billion euros, up 15 percent from the previous year. ********************************************************* KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2013 2012 December -0.215 -0.479 November -0.744 -0.753 October -0.351 -0.577 September 0.982 0.895 August 1.217 1.663 July 2.801 0.508 June 0.897 0.073 May 0.055 -1.228 April -1.156 -0.945 March -1.241 -2.237 February -0.684 -1.126 January -0.314 -1.447 Jan-December +1.245 -4.615 ------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece