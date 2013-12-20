ATHENS, Dec 20 Greece is heading towards its first current account surplus this year since it joined the euro area over a decade ago, central bank data showed on Friday. The country posted a surplus of 2.2 billion euros in January-October, from a deficit of 3.4 billion in the same period last year thanks to record tourism receipts, the Bank of Greece said. Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner, rose 15 percent year-on-year to 11.6 billion euros, already ahead of a government target of 11.5 billion euros for the full year. ************************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2013 2012 October -0.351 -0.577 September 0.964 0.895 August 1.221 1.663 July 2.727 0.508 June 0.663 0.073 May 0.036 -1.228 April -1.187 -0.945 March -1.285 -2.237 February -0.716 -1.126 January -0.222 -1.447 Jan-October 2.202 -3.383 ------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece