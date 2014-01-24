ATHENS, Jan 24 Greece is headed towards its
first current account surplus since it joined the euro area
over a decade ago, central bank balance of payments data for
November last year showed on Friday.
The country posted a current account surplus of 1.46 billion
euros in January-November last year, compared to a deficit of
4.136 billion in the same period in 2012, helped by strong
tourism revenue, the Bank of Greece said.
Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner,
slipped 1.5 percent year-on-year to 0.191 billion euros in
November, but brought total revenue in the 11 months of 2013 to
11.83 billion euros, up 15 percent, topping a government target
of 11.5 billion euros for the full year.
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2013 2012
November -0.744 -0.753
October -0.351 -0.577
September 0.964 0.895
August 1.221 1.663
July 2.727 0.508
June 0.663 0.073
May 0.036 -1.228
April -1.187 -0.945
March -1.285 -2.237
February -0.716 -1.126
January -0.222 -1.447
Jan-November 1.460 -4.136
------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece