ATHENS, Nov 20 Greece's current account surplus
widened in September compared to the same month last year,
boosted by higher tourism receipts, according to central bank
data published on Thursday.
The surplus stood at 1.622 billion euros (2.03 billion US
dollar) versus a surplus of 970 million euros in September last
year.
Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.24 billion
euros last year, or about 0.7 percent of gross domestic product.
It is seen posting a surplus again this year due to shrinking
imports and higher tourism revenues, its biggest
foreign-currency earner.
Tourism revenues rose to 2.28 billion euros in September
from 2.06 billion euros in the same month in 2013.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2014 2013
January -0.295 -0.314
February -0.709 -0.684
March -0.044 -1.241
April -1.167 -1.151
May -0.246 0.070
June +1.373 +0.898
July +1.683 +2.822
August +1.825 +1.213
September +1.622 +0.970
------------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece
(1 US dollar = 0.7989 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)