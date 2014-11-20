ATHENS, Nov 20 Greece's current account surplus widened in September compared to the same month last year, boosted by higher tourism receipts, according to central bank data published on Thursday. The surplus stood at 1.622 billion euros (2.03 billion US dollar) versus a surplus of 970 million euros in September last year. Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.24 billion euros last year, or about 0.7 percent of gross domestic product. It is seen posting a surplus again this year due to shrinking imports and higher tourism revenues, its biggest foreign-currency earner. Tourism revenues rose to 2.28 billion euros in September from 2.06 billion euros in the same month in 2013. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2014 2013 January -0.295 -0.314 February -0.709 -0.684 March -0.044 -1.241 April -1.167 -1.151 May -0.246 0.070 June +1.373 +0.898 July +1.683 +2.822 August +1.825 +1.213 September +1.622 +0.970 ------------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece (1 US dollar = 0.7989 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)