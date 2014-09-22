ATHENS, Sept 22 Greece's current account surplus shrank in July compared to a year ago, according to balance of payments figures released by the central bank on Monday.

The surplus stood at 1.683 billion euros ($2.16 billion) versus a surplus of 2.822 billion euros in July last year, due to lower receipts of funds from the European Union.

Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.24 billion euros last year, or about 0.7 percent of gross domestic product. It is expected to post a surplus again this year due to shrinking imports and higher revenues from tourism, the country's biggest foreign-currency earner.

Tourism revenues rose to 2.744 billion euros in July from 2.4 billion euros in July 2013. ************************************************************

KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2014 2013

January -0.295 -0.314

February -0.709 -0.684

March -0.044 -1.241

April -1.167 -1.151

May -0.246 0.070

June +1.373 +0.898

July +1.683 +2.822

source: Bank of Greece (1 US dollar = 0.7780 euro) (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou)