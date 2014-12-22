ATHENS, Dec 22 Greece's current account deficit
shrank in October compared to the same month last year while
tourism receipts rose, according to central bank data published
on Monday.
The deficit stood at 0.198 billion euros ($0.243 billion)
versus a deficit of 0.316 billion euros in October last year.
Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.24 billion
euros last year, or about 0.7 percent of gross domestic product.
It is seen posting a surplus again this year due to shrinking
imports and higher tourism revenues, its biggest
foreign-currency earner.
Tourism revenues rose to 993 million euros in October from
950 million euros in the same month in 2013.
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2014 2013
January -0.295 -0.314
February -0.709 -0.684
March -0.044 -1.241
April -1.167 -1.151
May -0.246 0.070
June +1.373 +0.898
July +1.683 +2.822
August +1.825 +1.213
September +1.622 +0.970
October -0.198 -0.316
------------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece
(1 US dollar = 0.8153 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)