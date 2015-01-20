ATHENS, Jan 20 Greece's current account deficit
widened in November compared to the same month a year earlier
while tourism receipts rose, according to central bank data
published on Tuesday.
The deficit stood at 0.997 billion euros ($1.15 billion)
versus a deficit of 0.753 billion euros in November 2013.
Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.24 billion
euros in 2013, or about 0.7 percent of gross domestic product.
It is expected to post a surplus again in 2014 due to shrinking
imports and higher tourism revenues, its biggest
foreign-currency earner.
Tourism revenues rose to 267 million euros in November from
205 million euros in the same month in 2013.
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2014 2013
January -0.295 -0.314
February -0.709 -0.684
March -0.044 -1.241
April -1.167 -1.151
May -0.246 0.070
June +1.373 +0.898
July +1.683 +2.822
August +1.825 +1.213
September +1.622 +0.970
October -0.198 -0.316
November -0.997 -0.753
source: Bank of Greece
(1 US dollar = 0.8636 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Costas Pitas)