ATHENS, Jan 20 Greece's current account deficit widened in November compared to the same month a year earlier while tourism receipts rose, according to central bank data published on Tuesday. The deficit stood at 0.997 billion euros ($1.15 billion) versus a deficit of 0.753 billion euros in November 2013. Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.24 billion euros in 2013, or about 0.7 percent of gross domestic product. It is expected to post a surplus again in 2014 due to shrinking imports and higher tourism revenues, its biggest foreign-currency earner. Tourism revenues rose to 267 million euros in November from 205 million euros in the same month in 2013. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2014 2013 January -0.295 -0.314 February -0.709 -0.684 March -0.044 -1.241 April -1.167 -1.151 May -0.246 0.070 June +1.373 +0.898 July +1.683 +2.822 August +1.825 +1.213 September +1.622 +0.970 October -0.198 -0.316 November -0.997 -0.753 ------------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece (1 US dollar = 0.8636 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Costas Pitas)