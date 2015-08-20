ATHENS, Aug 20 Greece's current account surplus
shrank in June compared with the same month a year earlier,
mainly due to a deterioration in the income balance, central
bank data showed on Thursday.
The surplus stood at 1.0 billion euros versus 1.25 billion
euros in June 2014. Tourism revenues rose to 1.91 billion euros
from 1.89 billion euros in the same month last year.
Last year Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.66
billion euros, up from 1.09 billion euros in 2013, helped by
higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner.
***************************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2015 2014
January -0.847 -0.336
February -0.929 -0.729
March -0.404 -0.088
April -0.955 -1.151
May 0.407 -0.299
June 1.002 1.253
------------------------------------------------
Source: Bank of Greece
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Stamp)