ATHENS, Nov 20 Greece's current account surplus
widened in September from the same month a year earlier, mainly
due to a smaller balance of goods deficit as a result of fewer
imports, the Bank of Greece said on Friday.
"A decline in the balance of goods deficit ... offset a
fall in the surplus of the services balance," the central bank
said.
The data showed the surplus widened to 0.838 billion euros
from 0.61 billion euros in September 2014. Tourism revenues
dropped slightly to 2.13 billion euros from 2.25 billion euros
in the same month last year.
Last year Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.66
billion euros, up from 1.09 billion euros in 2013, helped by
higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner.
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2015 2014
January -0.847 -0.336
February -0.929 -0.729
March -0.404 -0.088
April -0.955 -1.151
May 0.407 -0.299
June 1.002 1.253
July 4.252 1.274
August 2.091 1.858
September 0.838 0.610
------------------------------------------------
Source: Bank of Greece
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)