ATHENS, Feb 19 Greece's current account deficit
shrank in December from the same month a year earlier as a lower
trade gap helped to offset a drop in the services balance
surplus, the Bank of Greece said on Friday.
"This amelioration is attributable to the improvement in the
balance of goods," the central bank said. "The value of exports
of goods and services declined by 13.8 percent, but the value of
imports fell more - by 16.8 percent - so the deficit of the
balance of goods and services shrank by 371 million euros."
The data showed the deficit reached 780 million euros from
1.87 billion euros in December 2014. Tourism revenues rose by
12.2 percent year-on-year to 205 million.
In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit
of 7.5 million euros, the data showed, helped by higher tourism
revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner.
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2015 2014
January -0.847 -0.336
February -0.929 -0.729
March -0.404 -0.088
April -0.955 -1.151
May 0.407 -0.299
June 1.002 1.253
July 4.252 1.274
August 2.091 1.858
September 0.838 0.610
October 0.314 -0.456
November -1.217 -1.496
December -0.780 -1.869
source: Bank of Greece
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki
Koutantou)