ATHENS, March 22 Greece's current account deficit widened in January from the same month a year earlier after weaker surpluses in the services balance and primary income account, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday. "The surplus of the services balance almost halved year-on-year, declining by 218 million euros, as a result of lower net transport receipts -- mainly sea transport receipts," the central bank said. The data showed the deficit reached 742 million euros ($831.4 million) from 281 million euros in January 2015. Tourism revenues fell slightly to 161 million euros from 169 million in the same month a year earlier. In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit of 7.5 million euros, the data showed, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner. ************************************************************ CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2016 2015 January -0.742 -0281 ------------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece (1 US dollar = 0.8925 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)