(Corrects 2015 figure in paragraph 3 and adds revised data from Bank of Greece in table) ATHENS, Dec 21 Greece's current account posted a deficit in October compared to a surplus in the same month a year earlier, the Bank of Greece said on Wednesday. The data showed the deficit reached 198 million euros from a surplus of 265 million euros in October 2015. Tourism revenues rose to 1.03 billion euros from 899 million euros in the same month a year earlier. In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account surplus of 205.8 million euros, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner. ************************************************************* CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2016* 2015* January -0.771 -0.257 February -0.828 -1.431 March -0.772 -1.455 April -0.872 -1.014 May -0.457 -0.116 June +0.910 +0.533 July +1.356 +2.531 August +1.727 +2.200 September +0.928 +0.904 October -0.198 +0.265 ------------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece *Indicates revised data (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)