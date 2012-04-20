ATHENS, April 20 Three executives of a defunct
Cypriot airline and a British engineer were each sentenced in
absentia to 10 years in prison on Friday for their role in
Greece's worst air crash that killed 121 people, court officials
said.
The Helios Airways Boeing 737-300 crashed into a mountain
near Athens in 2005 after its oxygen supply failed and the
pilots and most of the passengers fell unconscious.
An Athens court found the defendants guilty of manslaughter
and negligence charges, officials told Reuters.
Lawyers for the four - Helios's former chief executive
officer, its chief of flight operations, the firm's Bulgarian
head pilot as well as a British engineer who had inspected the
plane before it took off - said they had appealed against the
decision.
The ruling came four months after a Cypriot court acquitted
the three executives during a separate hearing over the
accident.
Investigators have said the failure to switch a valve
affected the oxygen supply to the aircraft shortly after the
plane took off from Cyprus's Larnaca airport .
The aircraft flew on autopilot in Greek air space for two
hours before it ran out of fuel and smashed into a hillside.
Greek air force pilots who trailed the aircraft saw a lone
man at the controls of the plane, apparently trying in vain to
avert the disaster.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Andrew Heavens)