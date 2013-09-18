ATHENS, Sept 18 A former Cypriot minister was
ordered detained on Wednesday by a Greek prosecutor pending his
trial in relation to a graft investigation against a
once-powerful Greek politician facing corruption charges in
Athens.
Dinos Michaelides, who once served as a Cyprus interior
minister and was extradited from the island in the past week,
faces charges of aiding money laundering by Akis Tsohatzopoulos,
a Socialist politician who served in Greece's PASOK
administration as defence minister from 1996 to 2001.
Michaelides is accused of being an intermediary with his son
on handling kickbacks for Tsohatzopoulos in the purchase of a
Russian surface-to-air missile defence system while
Tsohatzopoulos was in office. Michaelides denies all charges.
Greek prosecutors say that part of the 10 million Swiss
francs unaccounted for in Tsohatzopoulos's bank transactions
ended in accounts administered by Michaelides and his son, who
has also been ordered to appear before a magistrate in Greece to
respond to the same charges.
In an extradition hearing on the island, Michaelides' son
also denied any accusation of wrongdoing.
Tsohatzopoulos, who has already been convicted by the Greek
justice system for tax fraud, has pleaded not guilty.
Michaelides's involvement in kickback allegations stem from
allegations made by a relative of Tsohatzopoulos.
Michaelides, a centrist politician, had served as interior
minister in two Cypriot governments, the latest in the late
1990s.
