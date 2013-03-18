ATHENS, March 18 Greek branches of Cypriot banks will remain shut on Tuesday and Wednesday, Greece's finance ministry said on Monday, in line with Nicosia's plan for a bank holiday over the two days.

Cyprus's three top lenders, Bank of Cyprus, Popular Bank and Hellenic Bank have all branches in Greece. Greek lenders have expressed interested in acquiring the Greek units of the Cypriot banks, the ministry said.

Athens had been sounding out interest in the units after Eurogroup finance ministers excluded them from a bank levy imposed as part of Cyprus's international bailout, on condition that they would be transferred to other lenders.

Bank of Cyprus and Cyprus Popular will also not open for trade on the Athens stock exchange on Tuesday and Wednesday, a source at the country's stock market regulator said. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou, Writing by Deepa Babington)