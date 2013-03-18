ATHENS, March 18 Greek branches of Cypriot banks
will remain shut on Tuesday and Wednesday, Greece's finance
ministry said on Monday, in line with Nicosia's plan for a bank
holiday over the two days.
Cyprus's three top lenders, Bank of Cyprus, Popular
Bank and Hellenic Bank have all branches in
Greece. Greek lenders have expressed interested in acquiring the
Greek units of the Cypriot banks, the ministry said.
Athens had been sounding out interest in the units after
Eurogroup finance ministers excluded them from a bank levy
imposed as part of Cyprus's international bailout, on condition
that they would be transferred to other lenders.
Bank of Cyprus and Cyprus Popular will also not
open for trade on the Athens stock exchange on Tuesday and
Wednesday, a source at the country's stock market regulator
said.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou, Writing by Deepa Babington)