ATHENS, March 10 Greece launched an
international tender on Monday for a study to assess the
feasibility of a proposed pipeline to transmit gas from Israel
and Cyprus in an effort to reduce dependence on Russian
supplies.
The Eastern Mediterranean Pipeline is designed to initially
carry 8 billion cubic meters a year of Israeli and Cypriot gas.
It would stretch from Israel's Leviathan natural gas field
to Greece and onto European markets through the IGI-Poseidon
pipeline, led by Italian utility Edison and
state-controlled Greek utility DEPA.
The European Commission has said Cypriot gas could play an
important role in diversifying supplies but its development is
complicated by the long-standing rift between Cyprus and Turkey.
The pipeline would pass through disputed waters.
Greece's Energy Minister Yannis Maniatis said there was
European interest in creating a new energy corridor, adding it
could also reduce energy costs in the recession-hit country.
He said the project was "one more step towards turning
Greece into the main gateway to Europe for gas from the Caspian
Sea, the Middle East and the southeastern Mediterranean."
The most high-profile non-Russian gas project is one to ship
Azeri natural gas from the Shah Deniz field, which has become a
contest between the Nabucco West project into Austria, led by
OMV and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline into Italy, led by
Switzerland's AXPO and Statoil.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Louise Heavens)