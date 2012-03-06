ATHENS, March 6 Greece has no plans to
extend the March 8 deadline on its bond swap offer to private
creditors, Greek officials said on Tuesday, dismissing market
rumours that the cutoff date may be put back to increase
participation in the offer.
"We deny the rumours on extending the deadline for the bond
swap," a finance ministry official told Reuters. He said Finance
Minister Evangelos Venizelos' comments to Reuters on Monday,
when he said that there would be no extension of the deadline,
remained valid.
Debt agency head Petros Christodoulou also denied that the
date was being pushed back.
"I confirm that the deadline is March 8," he told Reuters.