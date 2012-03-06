A demonstrator is seen behind a giant Greeek flag during protests against planned reforms by Greece's coalition government in Athens, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis/Files

ATHENS Greece has no plans to extend the March 8 deadline on its bond swap offer to private creditors, Greek officials said on Tuesday, dismissing market rumours that the cutoff date may be put back to increase participation in the offer.

"We deny the rumours on extending the deadline for the bond swap," a finance ministry official told Reuters. He said Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos' comments to Reuters on Monday, when he said that there would be no extension of the deadline, remained valid.

Debt agency head Petros Christodoulou also denied that the date was being pushed back.

"I confirm that the deadline is March 8," he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; editing by James Mackenzie)