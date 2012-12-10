(Adds Commission comment, details)
BRUSSELS Dec 10 Greece received a total of 26.5
billion euros ($34.3 billion) in offers for its debt buyback at
the close of business on Dec. 7, a senior euro zone official
told Reuters on Monday.
The official said the price was 33.4 percent.
Greece has extended its offer to buy back debt until
Tuesday, seeking more bids from bondholders after falling just
short of a target to retire bonds worth 30 billion euros at a
cost of just 10 billion euros.
The buyback is designed to provide for about half of a
40-billion euro debt relief package for Athens agreed last month
by the European Union and International Monetary Fund.
The offer had been due to end on Friday. The Greek debt
agency extended the offer to 1200 GMT on Tuesday.
"We are confident that there is still scope for additional
tenders by domestic and international investors to ensure a
successful debt buyback," European Commission spokesman Simon
O'Connor told a regular briefing in Brussels.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Thursday in
Brussels to review the buyback operation and formally release
the next disbursement of loans to Greece under its second
international rescue programme.
($1 = 0.7735 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, additional reporting by Robin
Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)