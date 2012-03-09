PARIS, March 9 French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Friday that Greece's negotiated debt-swap deal was good news and avoided a default for the debt-laden country.

"It's good news, its a good success," Baroin told RTL radio. "It's something that allows us to stay on a voluntary basis that avoids the risk of default."

He said he also had confidence in the Spanish government's ability to resolve its large deficit pile.