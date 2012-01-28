CANADA FX DEBT-C$ notches 2-month high as Poloz comments support rate hike view

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3228, or 75.60 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since April 13 at C$1.3226 * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * 2-year yield reaches a 2-year high at 0.914 percent TORONTO, June 13 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a two-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as comments by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz supported the view that the central bank could raise interest rates sooner than previously thought