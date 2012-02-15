ATHENS Feb 15 Greece could announce a debt swap scheme with private bondholders on Monday if euro zone ministers meeting that day sign off on an overall rescue package for the country, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Wednesday.

"These issues will be prepared at a euro working group meeting on Sunday in Brussels so that with good faith, the final decision for the approval of the program is taken and the public announcement of the PSI (debt swap) is made on Monday," Venizelos said after a conference call with other euro zone finance ministers.

He also confirmed that Athens had nailed down 325 million euros of outstanding spending cuts, helping discussions with his counterparts in the euro zone.