ATHENS Feb 15 Greece could announce a
debt swap scheme with private bondholders on Monday if euro zone
ministers meeting that day sign off on an overall rescue package
for the country, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on
Wednesday.
"These issues will be prepared at a euro working group
meeting on Sunday in Brussels so that with good faith, the final
decision for the approval of the program is taken and the public
announcement of the PSI (debt swap) is made on Monday,"
Venizelos said after a conference call with other euro zone
finance ministers.
He also confirmed that Athens had nailed down 325 million
euros of outstanding spending cuts, helping discussions with his
counterparts in the euro zone.