ATHENS, March 7 The number of private holders of Greek debt taking part in a sovereign bond swap should easily surpass the 75 percent level that Athens had set as the minimum to go ahead with the deal, a Greek finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

"We are optimistic that we will exceed the 75 percent participation threshold by far based on the data we have so far," said the official, who declined to be named.

Prospects for the deal brightened on Wednesday after major banks and pension funds threw their weight behind the swap.

Athens has said it wants take up of over 90 percent and would abandon the deal if the rate fell below below 75 percent. It says it will consult with its public sector creditors if the acceptance rate falls in between.