EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
ATHENS Nov 23 Greece's foreign lenders are considering having the European Central Bank forego 9 billion euros of profits on its Greek debt as part of options to make the country's debt sustainable, a Greek finance ministry source said on Friday.
The lenders are also mulling cutting the interest rate and extending maturities on loans as well as a 10 billion euro debt buyback by the government, the source told Reuters.
The country's finance ministry has already begun preparations for the debt buyback, which could be completed by the end of the year if euro zone finance ministers approve the move, the source said.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has