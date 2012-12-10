Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
ATHENS Dec 10 Greece extended a debt buyback invitation that forms part of its international bailout for an extra day to get additional offers from bondholders, its debt agency said.
The offer was extended to Tuesday, 1200 pm London time, the debt agency (PDMA) said in a statement. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.