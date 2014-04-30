ATHENS, April 30 Greece will formally propose stretching the maturity of its international rescue loans to up to 50 years as part of measures to make its debt sustainable, a senior Greek finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

Greece will also propose lowering the interest rate on the rescue loans it has received bilaterally from euro zone countries, or alternatively switching them to fixed-rate from floating-rate, the official told Reuters. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas,; Writing by Harry Papachristou, Editing by Angus MacSwan; Editing by John Stonestreet)