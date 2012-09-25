ATHENS, Sept 25 Greece may seek a rollover of
its ECB-held bonds or try to raise additional short-term debt to
plug a possible financing gap in the coming years, a deputy
finance minister said in a document released on Tuesday.
Greece's conservative-led government has already admitted
that the country is off-track in meeting the terms of its
bailout, and EU officials have speculated that the nation might
need a second debt restructuring to get back on
track.
If Greece's budget gap or privatisation revenues fall short
of the targets set out in its second bailout, the country might
face a financing gap, deputy finance minister Christos
Staikouras said in a written response to a lawmaker dated Sept.
19. He did not specify how big that gap might be.
One solution to cover the gap might be to extend the
maturities of Greek debt held by the ECB, Staikouras said.
"With a view to covering the financing gap, and given that
the eurosystem is holding 28 billion euros of Greek bonds
maturing in 2013-2016, the possibility of rolling over the
maturities will be examined," Staikouras said.
The ECB has so far strictly refused to face any losses on
the bonds it has purchased over past years to prop up Greek
debt.
Any possible extension of the bonds held by the ECB would be
done "within the framework and legal restrictions of the EU's
Lisbon Treaty," Staikouras added.
He also said that Greece might have to raise more money from
debt markets in 2015 and 2016 than the 10.6 billion euros
foreseen in its bailout agreement earlier this year.
Mired in its fifth year of recession, Greece is in talks
with its lenders for more austerity measures to cut its deficit.