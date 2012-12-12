* Berlin, IMF hail bond buyback as success
* Berlin recommends paying out aid to Athens
* Buyback falls slightly short of targets
* Athens wants extra 1.29 bln to buy back all bonds
By Matthias Sobolewski and George Georgiopoulos
BERLIN/ATHENS, Dec 12 Greece's foreign lenders
hailed a bond buyback as a success even though it narrowly fell
short of a target to cut the country's debt, paving the way for
Athens to get long-delayed aid to avoid bankruptcy.
The scheme was intended to put Greece's debt mountain on a
more sustainable footing but is now expected to cut it by less
than initially hoped because of higher-than-expected prices to
buy back the bonds.
To make up the shortfall, Athens asked its foreign lenders
for an extra 1.29 billion euros over the 10 billion euros
initially allotted to buy back all the 31.9 billion in bonds
tendered in the scheme.
Greece's major lenders -- EU paymaster Germany and the
International Monetary Fund -- both endorsed the result,
signalling Athens was on its way to getting over 34 billion
euros in aid this month to recapitalise its struggling banks.
In a letter to lawmakers obtained by Reuters, Germany's
finance ministry recommended paying out the next tranche of aid
to Athens, saying the bond scheme had ensured Greek debt was
sustainable.
"Overall the buyback can be called a success," said the
letter, adding that "the other conditions for the payment of
further financial help for Greece have been met".
Earlier, IMF director Christine Lagarde said that she too
was satisfied with the outcome.
"I can only welcome the results that have been produced by
the debt buyback," she said late on Tuesday after Greece
confidentially revealed the results to lenders.
The programme accounts for about half of a broader debt
relief package that lenders agreed for Athens last month, and
its success had been seen as essential to keeping the IMF
committed to a rescue plan mounted jointly with the EU.
The scheme was originally expected to cut Greek debt by 11
percentage points of gross domestic product, but the German
letter showed it would only cut debt by 9.5 points.
That in turn meant Greek debt would fall to only 128 percent
of GDP in 2020, four points higher than the 124 percent the euro
zone and the IMF accepted as a manageable level.
In the letter, Berlin said debt could still fall to the
required 124 percent level by reducing the interest Greece pays
on its rescue loans or via a new buyback for bondholders who
refused to take part in a debt restructuring earlier this year.
A study prepared for euro zone finance ministers in late
November said such a buyback would cut Greece's debt by 0.5
percentage points of GDP in 2020 and 2022, assuming 1 billion
euros was spent to buy back bonds at 50 percent of face value.
Such a buyback would not require significant additional
financing for Athens, the study concluded.
NO BIG FUSS
Euro zone finance ministers and Lagarde are to discuss the
way forward at a Eurogroup meeting on Thursday that will make a
final decision on releasing aid to Athens. In addition to
Germany, Finland suggested that aid would be disbursed.
"I consider it likely that we can reach an agreement on
paying the next loan tranche in the meeting tomorrow," said
Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen of Finland, one of the
sharpest critics of Greek reform efforts.
Analysts also felt euro zone finance ministers would be able
to tie up the loose ends, removing the threat of a Greek
bankruptcy and a euro zone exit that has hung over financial
markets and the bloc for months.
"There was a lot of scepticism a few weeks ago that they
would manage to do this at all. I don't think anyone will want
to raise a big fuss, they will find a way to disburse the aid,"
said Sassan Ghahramani, CEO at New York-based SGH Macro
Advisors, a hedge fund consultancy.
The buyback has had to jump several hurdles before Greece's
lenders could proclaim its viability.
Athens had to extend the deadline to Tuesday after falling
short of an initial 30 billion euro target for bonds offered,
and then had to rely on its own cash-strapped banks to push it
above that threshold.
Greek banks are estimated to have contributed almost all
their bond holdings to make sure the plan worked, and may incur
about 2 billion euros in losses from their participation, Greek
central bank chief George Provopoulos told lawmakers, citing
bankers' own estimates. He did not provide further details.
Greek banks are in talks with the finance ministry to recoup
some of the losses through deferred taxation, Provopoulos said.
The bulk of the remaining offers is estimated to have come
from hedge funds that purchased the bonds over the past months
at rock-bottom prices, allowing them to make a tidy profit.
Greece will pay an average price of about 33.8 percent of
face value on all series of bonds, the debt agency said -- above
estimates given at the time the scheme was agreed last month.