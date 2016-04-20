(Refiles to make clear ESM did not give options it was
considering in paragraphs 1-2)
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism
has acknowledged that it is considering ways to grant debt
relief to Greece.
The ESM did not give any details on possible options it was
working on although methods to ease conditions on Greece could
include fixing the interest level at current low rates or
extending its maturities further.
The ESM said in August 2015 that euro area finance ministers
stood ready to consider, if necessary, possible additional
measures to make Greece's debt sustainable. However, the agency
said it would only do so if Greece complied with its reform
obligations under the ESM programme and ruled out any nominal
haircut on official debt.
"In the light of this commitment the ESM has started to look
into possible options on a purely technical level," the ESM said
in a statement on Wednesday.
"These options have not been discussed at a political level.
Any potential decision on further measures to alleviate Greece's
debt burden can only be taken by a unanimous vote among all euro
area Member States."
Last year, the anti-austerity Syriza party came to power in
Greece calling for a haircut on the principal of its huge debts,
most of which are with the official sector, such as the ESM and
the International Monetary Fund. But restructuring IMF debt has
never been done and eurozone politicians ruled out a haircut
last August when they reached agreement with Greece about its
latest 86bn bailout package.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)