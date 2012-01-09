BRIEF-Kungsleden sells 18 properties for SEK 882 mln
* KUNGSLEDEN HAS REACHED ITS 2016-2017 GOAL TO SELL NON-STRATEGIC PROPERTIES FOR SEK 2 BILLION
ATHENS Jan 9 Greece's talks with private bondholders on a debt swap key to avert default in March are progressing but there is no deal yet, a government official said on Monday, adding that an agreement must be reached quickly.
"The talks are converging but there is no deal yet," the government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"The bond swap scheme must be finalised in the next days... Right now, the terms have not been agreed, there is no definitive deal." (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Ingrid Melander)
* KUNGSLEDEN HAS REACHED ITS 2016-2017 GOAL TO SELL NON-STRATEGIC PROPERTIES FOR SEK 2 BILLION
By Shashwat Pradhan June 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets eked out gains on Tuesday as investors took a cautiously optimistic stance ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could provide cue on the pace of rate hikes in the months to come. A poll of 100 economists conducted last week showed the Fed was certain to push interest rates up by 25 basis points to 1.00 percent-1.25 percent at its June 13-14 meeting. However, the conviction for a move beyond