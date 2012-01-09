ATHENS Jan 9 Greece's talks with private bondholders on a debt swap key to avert default in March are progressing but there is no deal yet, a government official said on Monday, adding that an agreement must be reached quickly.

"The talks are converging but there is no deal yet," the government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"The bond swap scheme must be finalised in the next days... Right now, the terms have not been agreed, there is no definitive deal." (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Ingrid Melander)