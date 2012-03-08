Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
VIENNA, March 8 Nationalised Austrian lenders Kommunalkredit Austria and KA Finanz will contribute a combined 455 million euros ($597 million) in bonds to Greece's debt restructuring, the chief executive of both banks, Alois Steinbichler, said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)
June 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
June 12 Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for June rose to 3,036 lots, or 303,600 tonnes, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Monday.