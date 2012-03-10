* Successful debt revamp paves way for second Greek aid
package
* Austrian "bad bank" needs 1 bln eur help in "worst
case"-Nowotny
* Denies report Hypo Alpe Adria could need up to 10 bln
euros
(Adds quotes and background on Austrian banks)
By Michael Shields
VIENNA, March 10 Greece's successful debt
restructuring paves the way for a second international aid
package for the country but may require more support for a
state-owned Austrian bank, European Central Bank policymaker
Ewald Nowotny said.
"A clear success has been achieved here. Greece's debt
burden will be lessened, but of course on the other side there
are still challenges and that is why this 130 billion (euro) aid
package is being activated," he said in an interview aired by
Austrian radio on Saturday.
Asked whether a third aid package for Greece was inevitable,
he said: "I think you have to see this very realistically. It
would be negligent to rule such a thing out completely but I
don't see any need for this at the moment."
Greece averted the immediate threat of an uncontrolled
default on Friday when enough private creditors agreed on a bond
swap deal that will cut the country's public debt and clear the
way for the new bailout.
In addition to losses on its direct Greek debt holdings,
nationalised Austrian lender KA Finanz has to absorb around 424
million euros ($556.3 million) in costs for credit default swaps
(CDS) triggered by the Greek restructuring.
That could cost the Austrian state up to 1 billion euros in
aid. Nowotny - who is also governor of the Austrian central bank
- said that figure was a "worst-case scenario but I believe the
way it appears now it could perhaps be lower."
Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said last week 600
million euros in provisions had already been built up and 400
million more was at risk for the lender.
Nowotny also said provisions were in place but would not
cover a full 1 billion euro hit at KA Finanz, the "bad bank"
split off after Austria nationalised Kommunalkredit in 2008.
"State aid of 800 million (euros) was already decided. In an
emergency there must be a top-up from banking package funds," he
said, referring to taxpayer money set aside for aid to
struggling lenders.
A central bank spokesman said the 200 million euro
difference between the figures given by Fekter and Nowotny
reflected guarantees rather than cash aid.
A finance ministry spokesman said the extent of extra aid KA
Finanz might need would be clear only after an auction of Greek
CDS planned for March 19.
Ratings agencies are keeping a close eye on the support
Austria may have to provide its relatively large banking sector.
Austria has agreed to take a stake of up to 49 percent in
ailing lender Volksbanken in a second bailout for
that bank that will cost the state more than 1 billion euros in
writedowns, fresh capital and guarantees.
Hypo Alpe Adria, which the state took over in 2009, might
also need more help if it is unable to get rid of risky assets
in its portfolio, but Nowotny denied a newspaper report that the
bank could need as much as 10 billion euros more state support.
Officials would determine by mid-year whether and how much
additional aid Hypo might need, he said. "You can't rule out it
will need more help but (it would be) in a completely smaller
order of magnitude," he said.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
