BRUSSELS, March 12 Greece's sovereign debt
could be brought below 120 percent of GDP by 2020 if more
international bondholders take part in a private sector debt
swap, two EU officials said on Monday.
According to an updated analysis of Greece's debt outlook
carried out by the IMF and European Commission, the level could
fall to 116 or 117 percent, depending on how many more private
sector institutions take part in the debt restructuring.
The current participation rate is 96 percent. Under Greece's
second bailout package, the debt is expected to fall to 121.5
percent of GDP by 2020, just above the 120 percent that the IMF
regards as sustainable in the long term.
"The Greek debt level could fall significantly below 120
percent, depending on the level of participation of bonds under
international law and Greek bonds," one of the sources said.
Both sources said the new target was between 116 and 117
percent, although they emphasised that it depended on the level
of participation.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Luke Baker)