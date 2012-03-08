Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
VIENNA, March 8 Oesterreichische Volksbanken is contributing a nominal 175 million euros ($229.6 million) in debt to Greece's debt restructuring programme, the Austrian lender said on Thursday.
The debt had already been marked to market values, a bank spokeswoman said.
($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields)
June 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
June 12 Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for June rose to 3,036 lots, or 303,600 tonnes, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Monday.